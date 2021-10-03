NCB busts ‘rave party’ on cruise ship, SRK’s son Aryan among those questioned

An NCB team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede went under the guise of regular passengers and the agency said 8-10 people who were consuming drugs have been held.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained around 10 people after it raided a 'rave party' being held on a luxury passenger cruise ship travelling from Mumbai to Goa and has brought in Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for questioning in connection with the case. According to reports, based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said. "The agency has detained eight to ten persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said.

According to News 18, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was detained from the ship and is currently being questioned by the NCB at its Mumbai office. Reports say his phone has been seized and is being studied. NCB’s Sameer Wankhede told India Today that Aryan Khan has not been arrested or booked under any charges, and that he has only been brought in for questioning. Visuals have emerged on social media where he can be seen at the NCB office, where the other eight people have also been taken.

##EXCLUSIVE | Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Detained by NCB; Top Source Says Arrest Likely Soon.



First visuals of Khan at NCB office. pic.twitter.com/Boipm0c1SZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 3, 2021

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Sameer Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now." When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.

The raids were conducted after a tip-off, and the NCB sleuths had bought tickets to the party on the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship named Cordelia, posing as ordinary passengers. The ticket for the party itself was priced at around Rs 1 lakh, reports said. The NCB officials soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs on board after it left the shores of Mumbai. The ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the Mumbai shores where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage. Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, another official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on.

A statement from NCB said, that “various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas have been recovered,” and a case has been registered.