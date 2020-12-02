Nazriya, Prithviraj share throwback pictures from the sets of ‘Koode’

The actors played siblings in the 2018 film, directed by Anjali Menon, which also featured Parvathy.

Flix Entertainment

Parvathy and Nazriya in their beanies have hands on their chins, appearing like they are posing for a photo or else looking at something interesting. It is a picture from the sets of Koode, the film they were both part of two years ago. The photo, now on Nazriya's Instagram page, carries the caption, "#throwback", giving picture credit to actor Prithviraj, whom she calls brother.

Prithviraj played Nazriya's brother in the film, directed by Anjali Menon. In cue, Prithviraj posted the same picture and added one in which you can see him clicking the photo of Parvathy and Nazriya. "Since the sister posted the photo!" he wrote next to the picture. Parvathy, who played Prithviraj's lover and childhood friend, commented on Nazriya's post with cheery emoticons.

Koode was the first film in which Prithviraj and Nazirya acted together. It was a sort of comeback film for both Anjali and Nazriya, both having stayed away from working in cinema for four years before that. Anjali's last film before Koode was Bangalore Days, in which Nazriya played one of the key characters in a story about three cousins and their lives in Bengaluru. Koode was adapted from a story by Sachin Kundalkar on which the Marathi film Happy Journeys is based.

Watch: Song from Koode

Nazriya was last seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which Jacob Gregory played the male lead and the titular character. Nazriya played a cameo as did Dulquer Salmaan who is also the producer of the film.

Recently, she announced that she was making her debut in the Telugu film industry. She will act opposite Telugu star Nani in Ante Sundaraniki. Nazriya who is active on Instagram made the announcement on her page, on the occasion of Deepavali. "Love like never before. Laugh like never before. So it is Ante Sundaraniki," Nazriya wrote in a later post after the title was announced. The film is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.