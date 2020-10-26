Nazriya and Fahadh visit Meghna and late Chiranjeeviâ€™s newborn

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June this year after a heart attack.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj, the wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gave birth to a boy, much to the delight of their families, friends, and fans. Both the mother and son are in good health, confirmed Dhruva Sarja, actor and brother of Chiru. While fans hail that it is the rebirth of their idol, it is interesting to note that the birth coincided with the engagement anniversary of Chiru and Meghana Raj.

Malayalam actor Nazriya sent her love to the newborn and the mother, who has been part of several Malayalam movies. Sharing an old picture of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja, Nazriya wrote in her Instagram story, "Baby boy is here bhai!!! welcome back (sic)," following a heart-eye emoji. A video of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya arriving at a hospital in Bengaluru has been circulating on social media. The couple arrived in their new luxurious Porshe 911 Carrera.

Watch: The video of the actors' visit

Dhruva was quoted by the Times of India as saying that holding his nephew made him feel that Chiru was with him all over again. The feeling is unparalleled, he said. A picture of the actor holding his newborn nephew went viral on the internet within minutes it was posted.

It may be noted here that Chiranjeeviâ€™s untimely death due to a heart attack happened in June this year, leaving his family, friends, and fans in utter shock. On October 17, Chiranjeeviâ€™s family, the film fraternity, and fans celebrated his birth anniversary. On his birthday eve, his film Shivarjuna was re-released. Incidentally, the film had hit the marquee before the lockdown was announced in March this year.

Shivarjuna is a family-action film written and directed by Shiva Thejas and bankrolled by MB Manjula Shivarjun under the banner Nischitha Combines. It stars Chiranjeevi Sarja, Amrutha Iyengar, and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead. Also, on his birth anniversary, a single from the starâ€™s upcoming film Raja Marthanda was released. The filmâ€™s shooting has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production stage. Reports are that Chiru wasnâ€™t unable to complete dubbing for Raja Marthanda and his brother and actor Dhruva Sarja will be doing it now to ensure the film releases without any hitches. Ram Narayan is directing this entertainer which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays Chiruâ€™s lead pair in it.

Chiruâ€™s last film release was Aadya which released in February this year. Aadya was a mystery thriller, directed by KM Chaitanya. It starred the late actor in the lead role along with Sruthi Hariharan.

(Content provied by Digital Native)