Nayanthara's ‘Mookuthi Amman’ headed for direct OTT release?

Actor Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil film Mookuthi Amman, a socio-political satire, is most likely to skip theatrical release and head directly for OTT release via a leading platform, as per latest reports. While the makers haven't still made an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the film may not wait for theatres to reopen for release. Apparently, a leading OTT player has already acquired the film's rights and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the editing and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of the action.

Nayanthara who was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, in which she played a brief role, has a slew of films in Tamil and Telugu at different stages of production.

She has Netrikann directed by Aval fame Milind Rau, Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film went on floors in September last year. The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s live-in partner Vignesh Shivn as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own. Apparently, Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy, who loses her eyesight after a car accident. The makers haven’t officially confirmed whether the film is a remake; however, going by the title font which is written in Braille, it’s safe to assume that Nayanthara plays a blind character.

She is also a part of Super Star's next directed by Siva titled Annathe. Recently, it was announced that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha are teaming up for a film which is to be directed by Nayanthara’s beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Vignesh shivan took to Twitter to announce the project on the occasion of Valentine's Day with a promo video.

Nayanthara might soon commence work on Aramm 2 with director Gopi Nainar. While she played a district collector in the first part, she will be seen in an even more powerful role in the sequel. Gopi had clarified that Nayanthara won’t be seen playing a politician in Aramm sequel.

