Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman' among Tamil films releasing on Disney+Hotstar

Venkat Prabhu's web series 'LIVE Telecast' starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah's 'November Story' will also release on the platform.

Flix Kollywood

Disney + Hotstar VIP, a streaming platform, has now added a bunch of new Tamil series and films to its collection to entice the Tamil audience. The announcement was made on October 23 and includes big names in the industry, such as actors Tamannaah, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Seetha and directors Venkat Prabhu and Karthi Subbaraj among others.

Releasing on the platform for Deepavali this year is actor Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, a feature film directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The rumours about the release on OTT were already doing the rounds, and RJ Balaji who will be acting in it along with Nayanthara, confirmed the news during the press meet. Calling it a “socially conscious saami padam” RJ Balaji shared that the film was completed before the lockdown and that it would release for Deepavali on the streaming platform. This film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others and has been produced by Ishari K Ganesh.

Director Venkat Prabhu’s web series titled LIVE Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav and Anandhi, a crime-thriller titled November Story starring Tamannaah Bhatia will also premiere on the platform. The series will mark the digital debut for most of these actors.

The other series that will also launch on Disney + Hotstar VIP are My Perfect Husband, a comedy drama starring Sathyaraj and Seetha and Triples, a comedy series starring Jai Sampath, Vani Bhojan and produced by Karthik Subbaraj.

The series will start premiering post Mookuthi Amman's release on the platform.

Disney + Hotstar VIP is already a popular streaming platform, given that IPL cricket matches are made available here. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can watch Bigg Boss Tamil and other popular STAR Vijay shows before they play on TV.