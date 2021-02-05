Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan attend 'Koozhangal' premier at Rotterdam film festival

The film has got the additional honour of being the only Indian feature film that has been selected in the Tiger Award competition.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had acquired the production rights of Koozhangal, an upcoming film directed by debutant PS Vinod Raj. The film got selected for the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) and the production house has shared pictures from the screening of the film at IFFR. The film has got the additional honour of being the only Indian feature film that has been selected in the Tiger Award competition.

The international edition of Koozhangal has been titled Pebbles and depicts a poverty-stricken father and son wandering in a south Indian landscape where anger and frustration are hotter than the sun.

The film which features a host of newcomers has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This will be the third project that will be released via Rowdy Pictures which has also produced Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller, Netrikann. The banner will also be the presenter for the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Rocky, starring Vasanth Ravi.

Earlier Vignesh shared a statement in which he said that he was thrilled to be associate with Koozhangal. The statement read: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of P.S Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within. Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well.”

Their first production venture titled Netrikann starring Nayanthara in the lead is being directed by Milind Rau. The couple had recently acquired the film Rocky starring Taramani fame Vasanth Ravi and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja. This film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Vignesh is currently busy shooting his upcoming Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. The film is co-produced by Vignesh's home banner Rowdy pictures. The shoot of the project recently commenced in Hyderabad where Vijay and Samantha have already joined the sets.

