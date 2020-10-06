Nayanthara to star in Rambo Rajkumar's son's debut film?

While an official announcement on this project is yet to be made, the film is touted to be an action-drama.

Flix Kollywood

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Nayanthara is said to have given her nod to star in stunt master Rambo Rajkumar son Navakanth’s directorial debut. The actor is set to join hands with another first-time filmmaker Navakanth, who is the son of the renowned stunt master Rambo Rajkumar. It is tipped to be an action drama but an official announcement regarding this project is yet to be made.

On the career front, Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. As per recent reports, Mookuthi Amman is most likely to get released directly on an OTT platform.

While the makers haven't yet made an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the film may not wait for theatres to reopen for release. Apparently, a leading OTT player has already acquired the film's rights and an official announcement is expected to be made soon. If reliable sources are to be trusted, Hotstar has picked up the streaming rights.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of action. Last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Nayanthara also has a project with boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline apart from a yet-untitled Telugu project.

She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will also have Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures and will have music by Anirudh. She was also recently roped in for Super Star Rajinikanth's ' Annathe' helmed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures.