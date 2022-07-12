Nayanthara signs new film with director Nilesh Krishnaa

The film also stars actors Jai and Sathyaraj, and the announcement was made by Xee Studios.

Actor Nayanthara is all set to commence shooting for her next film with director Nilesh Krishnaa. Bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with NAAD studios and Trident Arts, the film has been tentatively titled N75. The film also stars actors Jai and Sathyaraj. The technical crew includes cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan who has worked in films like Soodhu Kavvum, Kadhalum Kadandhupogum, and Thaana Serndha Koottam, among others.

The announcement was made by Zee Studios on Tuesday, July 12. “Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios,” the tweet read. Nayanthara was recently seen in the romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and O2. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead. Meanwhile, survival drama O2 premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Director GK Viknesh’s survival drama O2 released on June 17 and is streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Jointly bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, the film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, the technical team included Thamizh A Azhagan as the cinematographer, and Selva RK as the editor. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal hit the big screens on April 28 and started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 27. It opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

Nayanthara has other films such as Godfather, Gold and Jawan in the pipeline. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been roped in for an important cameo and the film will mark Salman’s Tollywood debut. It is an official remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred actor Mohanlal in the lead. Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer.

Helmed by Premam fame Alphonse Puthren, Gold features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead. Director Atlee’s next, Jawan, stars actors Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.