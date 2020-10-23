Nayantharaâ€™s first look from 'Netrikann' out

The first look poster of Nayantharaâ€™s Netrikann was unveiled on Thursday evening. The intriguing first look clearly highlights Nayanthara's character as a blind/visually impaired person. The filmhas been directed by Milind Rau. Tipped to be a woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

Reportedly, Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy, who loses her eyesight after a car accident. The makers havenâ€™t officially confirmed whether the film is a remake. However, going by the title font in the first look poster which is written in Braille, itâ€™s safe to assume that Nayanthara plays a blind/visually impaired character.

The film marks the debut of Nayantharaâ€™s partner Vignesh Shivan as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. Since then Vignesh Shivan has also announced his second production titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

In the poster, Nayanthara is seen with a bruised face and a wrench in hand. Some unknown person can also be seen in the background.

Speaking to Cinema Express recently, Milind Rau said: â€œI cannot talk about the details of the plot now, but Netrikann will have Nayanthara in a never-before-seen-role. We are all excited about this project."

On the career front, Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. Mookuthi Amman willrelease on Disney + Hotstar VIP for Deepavali this year.

Tipped to be a devotional comedy, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of the action.

