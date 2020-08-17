Nayanthara rejects role in 'Andhadhun' Telugu remake?

Nithiin, most likely to play the male lead in this remake, is now on the lookout for a suitable actor to reprise the role done by Tabu in the Hindi original.

It was announced last year that the hit Bollywood flick Andhadhun would be remade in Telugu. Actor Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy had bagged the Telugu remake rights and now we hear that he will be producing it under his banner Sreshth Movies.

In the original, Tabu had played the central character, which was that of a woman having an extramarital affair. Nithiin, most likely to play the male lead, is now on the lookout for a suitable actor to reprise the role done by Tabu and has approached Nayanthara, Ileana and Ramya Krishnan. However, reports from the tinsel town suggest that Nayanthara did not show interest in starring in the remake as it is a role that had shades of grey. The search for a suitable heroine is on and an announcement regarding the female lead will be out officially when it is finalised.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood in 2018 following which its remake rights were lapped up. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role, was rated by the IMDB as the most popular film based on the user ratings for the year 2018. This thriller starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara who was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, in which she played a brief role, has a slew of films in Tamil and Telugu at different stages of production.

Nayanthara has completed shooting for Mookuthi Amman directed by popular radio jockey turned actor RJ Balaji, who turned writer with his last outing LKG. She also has Vignesh Shivanâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will also have Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.To Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures the film will have music by Anirudh. She was also recently roped in for Super Star Rajinikanth's Annaatthe helmed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures.

Andhadhunâ€™s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of a former actor. The film was scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. It was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and PictureMaker Studios on a budget of Rs 32 crores and went on to collect Rs 456 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

According to reports, the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun has been bagged by the noted filmmaker and actor Thiagarajan. To be bankrolled under his banner Staar Movies, this movie will star Thiagarajanâ€™s son actor Prashanth reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Mohan Raja will be helming this remake.

Reports also suggest that Ramya Krishnan may be reprising the role done by Tabu in the Tamil remake. Sources say that is a very pivotal role, the filmmakers were keen in having Ramya for it and managed to get her dates. The script work of this remake is currently on and the director will then finalise the rest of the stars to be cast, say sources.

