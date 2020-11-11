Nayanthara-Kunchacko photo from ‘Nizhal’ shooting released online

The film is a thriller that is being directed by award winning editor Appu Bhattathiri.

The shooting of the Malayalam film Nizhal is currently in progress in Kerala and recently a picture from the sets was released online. The picture has Nizhal’s lead pair Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara on the beach.

The film will be shot in various locations in Kochi and Alapuzha, we hear. Touted to be a thriller, the film is being directed by award winning editor Appu Bhattathiri. More details about this project are awaited.

Posting a picture confirming that the team is following strict safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kunchacko Boban wrote earlier, “BLUE BRIGADE.... “NIZHAL” shoot location protocols. Shadow fighting the Pandemic and thanking God for keeping us safe (sic).”

On the release of the film’s first look poster on Kunchako Boban’s birthday a week ago the team released the star’s first look with the details, “Presenting First Class Judicial Magistrate.... Mr.JOHN BABY.... Sometimes, you have to fear your own Shadow!!!! .......”NIZHAL”...... (sic).”

Other than Nizhal, Kunchacko Boban has Mohan Kumar Fans and Pada in the post production stage. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mohan Kumar Fans and this is the fourth time the script writers are associating with Kunchacko Boban. Jis Joy is directing this venture which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer. Siddique plays a film personality in it and Kunchacko Boban plays an aspiring singer named Krishnan Unni. The rest of the cast includes Mukesh, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles.

Kunchacko Boban’s Pada, which is also in the post production stage, stars Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the main roles. It is a Kamal KM directorial which is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera for this venture.

Kunchacko Boban’s film Nayattu with director Martin Prakkat is also in the making. Nayattu has a strong technical crew with Shahi Kabir penning the script, Shyju Khalid cranking the camera and Mahesh Narayanan doing the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)