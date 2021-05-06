Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Nizhal’ to stream on OTT platform

The Appu N Bhattathiri directorial released in theatres on April 9 this year.

Actors Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban’s recently released Malayalam mystery thriller Nizhal will stream on OTT platform Simply South from May 9. Announcing the news on Twitter, Simply South wrote, “Kunchacko Boban - Nayanthara starrer #Nizhal, streaming in 4K & Dolby Atmos from May 9.”

Nizhal marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri. Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead, Saiju Kurup, Divya Prabha and Rony David also feature in the star cast. The movie released in theatres on April 9 this year.

The thriller is bankrolled by five producers including Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. Musician Sooraj S Kurup is the composer while Deepak D was in charge of cinematography for the project. Apart from helming the movie, debutante director Appu also edited the movie along with Arunlal SP.

In Malayalam, Nayanthara was last seen in the 2019 movie Love Action Drama, where she starred alongside Nivin Pauly. The romantic comedy was directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan and also marked his directorial debut. Nayanthara is awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the movie stars Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Nayanthara is also a part of the ensemble cast of the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The family drama directed by Siva is one of the most anticipated Kollywood movies of the year. Nayanthara was last seen in the Kollywood movie Mookuthi Amman.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban was last seen in the comedy flick Mohan Kumar Fans. Written by popular screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay, the film hit the big screens on March 19 this year. His performance as a consultant criminologist in the crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa which released last year won him critical acclaim.

