Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban starrer â€˜Nizhalâ€™ out on Amazon Prime Video

The Malayalam mystery thriller marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

Flix Mollywood

Nizhal, the Malayalam mystery thriller starring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film was recently released in theatres on April 9. The filmâ€™s cast includes Saiju Kurup, Divya Prabha and Rony David playing prominent roles. Nizhal marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 11.

The film has also been playing on another OTT platform Simply South, which caters to diaspora audiences, from May 9.

Nizhal was produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer and Deepak D is the cinematographer. Apart from directing the film, Appu N Bhattathiri also edited the movie along with Arunlal SP.

Read: â€˜Nizhalâ€™ review: Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara film is tightly scripted, with a few flaws

Nayantharaâ€™s last appearance in a Malayalam film was in the 2019 movie Love Action Drama. The romantic comedy, which marked the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan, had Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. Her last Tamil film to release was Mookuthi Amman. Nayantharaâ€™s upcoming projects include the Tamil films Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Nayanthara will be seen as part of an ensemble cast in the family drama Annaatthe, directed by Siva.

Kunchacko Boban's recent outings include the comedy film Mohan Kumar Fans. The filmâ€™s story was written by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. Directed by Jis Joy, the film was released in theatres on March 19, 2021. Nayattu, another thriller film starring Kunchacko Boban, has been streaming on Netflix since May 9. Nayattu is directed and co-produced by filmmaker Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. The film was released in theatres earlier on April 8, 2021, in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.