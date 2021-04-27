Nayanthara joins the sets of Rajinikanth starrer â€˜Annaattheâ€™ in Hyderabad

The star-studded cast of â€˜Annaattheâ€™ includes Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushboo, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj among others.

The makers of Annaatthe, starring superstar Rajinikanth, are filming an important schedule in Hyderabad. And on Tuesday, actor Nayanthara who has a lead role in the movie joined the sets. The shooting of the film is taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Photos of Nayanthara taken at the airport have gone viral on social media. Wearing a white shirt and distressed jeans with her hair tied in a bun, Nayanthara is seen sporting a casual look in the pictures.

Earlier in April, Rajinikanth reached Hyderabad to join the team after casting his vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Prior to the Hyderabad schedule, the team had shot a few sequences in the outskirts of Chennai. Almost 60% of the shoot was completed last year before the lockdown was imposed. Although shooting resumed when some of the restrictions were relaxed, the shoot for Annaatthe had to be halted after few members from the crew contracted COVID-19 in December.

Written and directed by filmmaker Siva, Annaatthe stars actors Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others. Siva made his directorial debut with the Karthi and Tamannaah starrer Siruthai. Annaatthe is bankrolled by producer Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Musician D Imman, who recently bagged the National Award for the film Viswasam, has been roped in to compose music for the film. Ruben is handling the editing and Vetri is on board as the cinematographer. The movie is currently slated for a theatrical release on November 4, to mark the occasion of Deepavali. Set against a rural backdrop, Annaatthe is likely to be a family entertainer.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar which hit the big screens last year. Nayanthara is currently working on the upcoming Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, where she is sharing the screen with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.