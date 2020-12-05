Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Nizhal’ filming wrapped up

The film marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu Bhattathiri.

Flix Mollywood

Nizhal, an upcoming Malayalam film with Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in the lead, has finished shooting, completing the schedule in just 45 days. The film marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu Bhattathiri.

It was revealed that Kunchacko Boban is playing a character named John Baby, a Judicial Magistrate. It was the actor who suggested the name of Nayanthara for the film. Although both have worked together in a film in the past, titled Twenty:20, this is the first time that they would be seen together.

The first look poster of Nayanthara was recently released by Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammooty on the eve of her birthday. The film was mostly shot indoors. Director Appu Bhattathiri said in an earlier interview to TNM that it was through one of the producers of the film – Fellini – that they reached Kunchacko Boban and it is through the actor that they reached Nayanthara.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House. The script is by S Sanjeev and cinematography is taken care of by Deepak D Menon. Music is composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

Nayanthara's last Malayalam film release was Love Action Drama (2019) with Nivin Pauly.

She has been filming for Netrikann, a Tamil movie which is a remake of the Korean thriller film Blind and produced by Vignesh Shivan. She plays a visually challenged character who is accompanied by a dog to hunt a murderer who is after her. The actor also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles besides Nayanthara.

She is also teaming up with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for the film Annatthe in 2021. Nayanthara has also had an OTT release, Mookuthi Amman, with RJ Balaji on Disney + Hotstar, in November.

