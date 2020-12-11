Navya Nair posts picture of a burger that reminds her of Manju Warrier

The two actors have been friends since they joined the Malayalam film industry, and continue to share a good rapport.

Those who recently viewed Navya Nair’s story on Instagram were in for a good laugh. The actor had posted a picture of the Warrior Burger from the restaurant chain TGI Friday’s, and captioned it: “Arinjillya aarum paranjilla, Manju Warrier,” which translates to “Didn’t know, nobody told me, Manju Warrier,” making a pun on the actor’s name. Navya Nair and Manju Warrier have been friends since they entered the Malayalam film industry, and continue to share a good rapport.

Following her wedding a few years ago, Navya Nair had taken a break from acting. But now, she is all set to make a comeback with the Malayalam movie Oruthee. From the title, it is clear that the film will be heroine-centric. Sources in the know say that it will be a survival story which will take place in a span of three days. Directed by VK Prakash, Oruthee has been scripted by S Suresh Babu. Vinayakan will be seen playing a cop, which is one of the main roles. We hear that Navya Nair will be seen as a mother of two, who works as a boat conductor. Saiju Kurup has reportedly been roped in to play her husband. The rest of the star cast includes KPAC Lalitha, Sreedevi Varma, Kalabhavan Haneef and others. The technical crew of this film comprises, Jimshi Khalid for camera work, Lijo Paul for editing and Gopi Sunder to compose music. Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner Benzy Productions.

It may be noted here that Navya Nair was last seen in the Kannada movie Drishya in 2014. Drishya, directed by P Vasu, was the remake of the hit Malayalam movie Drishyam. The film had V Ravichandran and Navya Nair playing the lead pair, with Rohith Bhanu Prakash playing the role of Tarun.

Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Jack and Jill, the release of both of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two other films of hers, Kayattam and Chathur Mukham are in the post production. Her other upcoming films, The Priest, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu and Vellirikka Pattanam are in different stages of production.

Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna is debuting as director for Padavettu, and has scripted it as well. Music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

Lalitham Sundaram, which is directed by Madhu Warrier, has his sister Manju Warrier in the lead along with Biju Menon. Manju Warrier plays an entrepreneur in this flick. The director has roped in P Sukumar to crank the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram is being bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

The star’s other project in the pipeline is The Priest, which is directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier will be seen sharing the screen space. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

