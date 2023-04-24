Navya Nair, Aparna Balamurali, Anil Antony attend PM Modi’s youth meet at Kochi

The Prime Minister embarked on a 1.8 km roadshow that ended at the Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara, where the PM interacted with youths at the Yuvam conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kochi on the evening of Monday, April 24, for his two-day trip to Kerala, dressed in white mundu and kurta. After arriving in the coastal city, the Prime Minister embarked on a road show spanning a length of 1.8 kilometres. The road show ended at the Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara, where the PM interacted with young people at the Yuvam conclave.

The Yuvam conclave, held at the college grounds, was attended by Anil K Antony, Congress leader AK Antony’s son who recently joined the BJP. The PM could be seen pausing when he reached Anil to speak to him, patting him on his shoulders. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, Minister of State V Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar, Suresh Gopi, and other BJP leaders were on the stage. Also on stage were Malayalam film industry figures like singers KS Harishankar, Vijay Yesudas, and actors Navya Nair, Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali. Navya Nair sought the PM’s blessings by touching his feet. Unni Mukundan’s latest film Malikappuram which was about Sabarimala devotees was a blockbuster hit.

Taking part in the road show, the PM walked for some length of the route while waving to those gathered on both sides of the road. He was accompanied by his security entourage along the entire route.

Addressing the youth conclave following the roadshow, the PM said, “Today, our country is starting the journey of Amrit Kaal. This resolution of the youth of Kerala through Yuvam is very important. A mission becomes vibrant when there is energy of the vibrant youth behind it. When it comes to Kerala, it is so grand and beautiful that coming here, the energy increases even more.”

Lauding the youth of Kerala, the Prime Minister said he is delighted that the youth of Kerala has stepped forward to lead India's development journey.

PM Modi used the opportunity to list out the government’s achievements. “The BJP government is creating new opportunities for the youth in every sector. The BJP govt ran Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and gave new opportunities to the youth. With the mantra of ‘vocal for local’, we promoted local products. We opened up the space and defence sectors. Through the PLI scheme, the BJP govt increased manufacturing in the country. Through its policies, the BJP govt also increased exports,” he said.

Ahead of the PM’s youth conclave, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), held “Young Indian Ask the PM’ event, in which young people raised critical questions directed to the PM, who is known for avoiding unsavoury questions and press conferences. Several Congress leaders were also reportedly detained in the city ahead of the PM’s visit.

After addressing the youth conference, the PM is scheduled to meet the heads of various Christian denominations in Kerala. The meeting is taking place at a time when a section of the Church has promised to support the BJP in the elections if the Union government steps in to raise the prices of natural rubber, which has been the main source of farmers’ income in Central Kerala, where a sizeable section of people belong to the Christian community.

On Tuesday, Modi will fly to Thiruvananthapuram, where he is scheduled to flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. Along with this, he will also dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation, a first-of-its-kind public boat service integrated with a metro rail network, and also lay the foundation stone for the country’s first Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from IANS.