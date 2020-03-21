Navya Nair all set to make a comeback with Malayalam movie 'Oruthee'

According to sources the movie is said to be a very heroine centric film.

Flix Mollywood

Following her wedding a few years ago, Navya Nair had stayed away from the arc lights. But now, she is all set to stage a comeback with the Malayalam movie Oruthee. Going by the film's title, it seems that Oruthee will be a heroine-centric film. Sources in the know say that it will be a survival story set within a time period of three days. Directed by VK Prakash, Oruthee has been scripted by S Suresh Babu.

The film has an interesting star cast with Vinayakan playing the role of a cop in a very important role. Vinayakan is currently busy with a number of films, including the third instalment of Aadu. In Aadu 3, Jayasurya will be playing the role of Shaji Pappan while Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan will be reprising their characters Sathan Xavier and Dude respectively. Some reports state that a few new characters may be introduced in the movie as well. Plans are on to release the film for Onam this year. Further, the buzz is that Aadu 3 may get a 3D version too.



With respect to Oruthee, we hear that Navya Nair will be seen as a mother of two and she plays the role of a boat conductor in it. Saiju Kurup has been roped in to play her husband.



The rest of the star cast includes KPAC Lalitha, Sreedevi Varma, Kalabhavan Haneef and others. The technical crew for this film comprises of Jimshi Khalid on the camera, Lijo Paul for editing and Gopi Sunder to compose music. Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner Benzy Productions.



Navya Nair was last seen in the Kannada movie Drishya in 2014. Drishya, directed by P Vasu, was the remake of the hit Malayalam movie Drishyam starring Mohanlal. The film had V. Ravichandran and Navya Nair playing the lead pair with Rohith Bhanu Prakash playing the role of Tarun.

(Content provided by Digital Native)