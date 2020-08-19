TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Navrattan Chairman Himansh Verma quotes MIT research to make a case for enhanced use of green cement in future

About 1 kilogram of CO2 is released for every kilogram of cement made today, Consider this fact against the information that every day, the world produces billions of tons of cement.

The planet is becoming warmer and more and more cities around the world are finding it hard to keep the temperatures down. Heat-waves are already causing disaster in Europe. A significant portion of carbon emissions, a major source of global warming, is cement production. In fact an MIT study, published in the journal PNAS, said, “About 1 kilogram of CO2 is released for every kilogram of cement made today.” Consider this fact against the information that every day, the world produces billions of tons of cement. One of the researchers goes on to say in an interview, “The number of buildings worldwide is expected to double by 2060, which is equivalent to ‘building one new New York City every 30 days.’ In wake of this significant information, it is a real challenge for the builders to find a viable substitute for regular Portland cement. One way to counter this challenge is to go green as far as cement is considered, just like Navrattan Green Cement Industry (NGCI), a part of the Navrattan Group led by its dynamic Chairman Himansh Verma.

Speaking about the increasing significance of green cement in the current as well as future scheme of things, Himansh Verma says, “Green cement will provide a new direction to the construction business. Most importantly, it will reduce pollution, which is a growing menace, despite the current lockdown. Speaking of metro cities, since green cement is made, literally, from the garbage, its production also addresses the waste management problem, currently a serious issue for urban municipal authorities.” His positive attitude towards the production of green cement, which his NGCI is already pioneering, comes from the knowledge that cement is the most widely used material for construction of bridges, buildings, dams, parking places, etc.

The green cement technology is also predicted to grow from the current 3.5% of the global market to 13% in another year or so. This is largely owing to the eco-friendliness of this building material. Some more benefits of green cement are –

• It reduces carbon footprint by about 40-50% right at the production stage

• It uses less water

• It offers better protection against corrosion

• It provides better thermal insulation to walls built using green cement

• It also enables the building to be more fire resistant than in comparison to use of regular cement

With concrete or cement accounting for almost 8% of global carbon emissions, experts hold the commercial construction around the globe as a major culprit in global warming. Current pandemic arising out of COVID-19 has made people much smarter about the effect of global warming. Architectures, developers, structural engineers and a lot other people associated with construction industry are now forced to look for green alternatives to traditional building material like cement.

No wonder that the global green cement market is currently being projected to grow at the rate of 11.3% by 2024. By 2024, the initial valuation of this market - US$14.80 billion – is also expected to reach US$38.10, which is more than two-fold increase. Among the infrastructural, residential and non-residential sectors, which are dependent on green cement, the residential sector is the leading one because of a fast-growing world population.

As for the distribution of the global green cement market in terms of geography, Europe, with its strict environmental rules presented quite a lucrative growth opportunity for production of green cement. However, with the market set to grow more than twice its size in the next 3-4 years, sustainability for the future is a priority for construction industry everywhere, be it Asia Pacific, America, Australia, Africa, everywhere!

With the green building material pegged to be a US$ 187.4 billion market in the recent future, at an outstanding growth rate of 8.6% annually, India and the world needs buildings that can breathe. Future-tech like green cement is definitely going to be a part of the new world, especially in the post-COVID times. With its efficient results and reduced cost, it should come as no surprise that Navrattan Green Crete may just be the cement of the future.

Navrattan is expecting its worldwide licensed production to be 25million tones or above over the period of next 5 years.