Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

The political turmoil in Punjab continued as Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned on September 28, Tuesday. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from a compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign."

Meanwhile, days after his unceremonious exit from the government, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will go to Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action. It will be his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit. Thukral on Tuesday said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation, tweeted Thukral.

Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt humiliated.

Later he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inexperienced . He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

You can be old at 40 and young at 80, he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.