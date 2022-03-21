Naveenâ€™s remains brought back to India, CM Bommai pays last respects

Naveenâ€™s parents decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere after paying their last respects.

The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, March 21. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a final-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1 in the conflict zone. His family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, stated that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine. He explained that the body was kept at Kiev medical college after the authorities were requested on a humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. The body was brought from Varsa Poland from Kiev and via Dubai, it reached the Bengaluru airport.

The body was then taken to Naveenâ€™s native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. Stating that it is unfortunate that Naveen lost his life in the conflict zone, CM Bommai speaking to reporters said, "His mother was crying for the body to come. Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone. It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image."

Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, "this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle.

Chief Minister Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar and MP Shivakumar Udasi offered floral tribute to Naveen, before the mortal remains was handed over to the family.

Received & honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war.



Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji for getting his mortal remains. pic.twitter.com/s8YTh2gUqP â€” Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 20, 2022

Saleem Ahmad, Congress MLC, who was present at the airport stated that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party. He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get an MBBS seat here even after scoring 96%," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted out with injustice. The students from state should not suffer injustice. They should get opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.