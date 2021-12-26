Naveen Polishetty to team up with Anushka Shetty for new film

The yet-untitled film, directed by Mahesh Babu P, was announced on Naveen Polishettyâ€™s 32nd birthday.

Actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday, December 26, announced that he is set to collaborate with Baahubali star Anushka Shetty on an upcoming Telugu film. The announcement of Naveen's casting in the yet-untitled film was made on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

"Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP," the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The Jathi Ratnalu star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Anushka Shetty for the project. "Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in," he wrote.

Navin Polishetty made his debut as a lead in the 2019 Telugu comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which also stars Shruti Sharma, Shredha Rajagopalan, Ramdutt and others in pivotal roles. Naveen was also the co-writer of the movie, along with Swaroop RSJ. The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film Chhichhore. Chhichhore stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, along with Mohammad Samad, Hani Yadav, Varun Sharma and others.

Naveen Polishettyâ€™s latest outing was the 2021 film Jathi Ratnalu, which tells the story of three friends from a small town in Andhra who move to Hyderabad and accidentally become involved in a whirlwind controversy. The film received rave reviews, with several people, including Tollywood stars, praising the makers for coming out with a humorous entertainer with a small budget. Jathi Ratnalu also stars Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Murali Sharma in key roles, and marked the debut of Faria Abdullah. The film also saw cameo appearances by many Tollywood stars, including Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh and Brahmanandam.

