National Women’s Commission slams Jagan over violence against women protesters in AP

On Friday, police resorted to lathi-charge against women protesters and allegedly detained them beyond 6 pm.

Taking cognisance of the alleged violence by the Andhra Pradesh police against women protesters in Amaravati, the National Commission of Women on Friday informed that they would be sending a team to meet the women farmers.

Twenty-nine villages in Amaravati are up in arms against the government's decision to shift and decentralise the capital. More than 28,000 farmers had pooled their land towards the construction and development of Amaravati. The villagers are now carrying out a sustained campaign demanding the Jagan government to roll back its decision.

On Friday, the police resorted to lathi-charge against the women protesters who thronged the Durga temple, defying the restrictions imposed by the police. Raising slogans against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the protesters had gathered at the temple, following which police beat them up, dragged and arrested them.

The violence was condemned by the Opposition party — Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — which claimed that police are detaining the women beyond 6 pm, which is against the rules.

Following the arrests, several TDP members took to Twitter and complained to the NCW about the alleged highhandedness by the Andhra Pradesh police.

Responding to the complaints, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote on Twitter: "Getting hundreds of messages that women participating in peaceful protest on farmers' issue in Amravati are being taken to the police station and are in detention beyond 6 pm. Andhra Pradesh CM, please tell your police to let women go back to their homes. Sending a team to meet women farmers."

Meanwhile, slamming the Chief Minister, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the first Chief Minister in Indian history to jail women in such large numbers. "Don't you have shame detaining women even after 6 pm? Will you stoop so low? If you continue to make arrests in this manner, the jails in the state won't be sufficient," he said.