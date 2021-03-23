National Awards for ‘Jersey’ a pleasant surprise: Producer Naga Vamsi

The Nani-starrer ‘Jersey’ bagged two awards at the 67th National Film Awards.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu sports drama Jersey has bagged two National Awards at the 67th National Film Awards, announced on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the producer of the movie Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments said that they are very happy and pleasantly surprised by the award. "We expected a Filmfare award for the movie and Best Acting Award for Nani but we thought the film missed the chance due to the pandemic. So, these National Awards came as a surprise."

The producer further added, "Jersey deserves an award for the kind of efforts we put into it. We made the film with a lot of emotion and have made sure we got the best people on board, be it the cast or the crew.”

The movie which was released in 2019, stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Jersey had received critical appreciation when it was released. The film, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is about a cricketer who fails to make it big, and also reveals his frustrations and dilemmas in dealing with his family.

Jersey won awards in two categories, one for Best Editing and the other for Best Telugu Film.

Naga Vamsi is excited for another movie being released under their banner, Rang De, which stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair. The fun, family entertainer is set to release on March 26.

Naga Vamsi also spoke about upcoming projects from the production house, both of which are Malayalam remakes. One is a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyanum, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana and is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is on the floors. He said that certain changes have been made to the story keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Telugu audience. He also spilled the beans on the Telugu remake of Kappela. Naga Vamsi said that the movie is tentatively titled Butta Bomma in Telugu.