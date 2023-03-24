National Award winning filmmaker of Parineeta Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Flix Death

National Award winner and veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, noted for making sensitive and powerful films like 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani', passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness, early on March 24, Friday morning, family sources said. He was 67 and his funeral rites were to be performed at the Santacruz Crematorium this afternoon at 4 pm.

According to his friends and associates, he was rushed to a hospital last night for kidney and related ailments, but failed to survive and breathed his last early this morning.

Starting his entertainment career with commercials and music videos in the early 1900s, Sarkar debuted as a director with 'Parineeta' (2005) starring Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan.

Over the years, he made other films like 'Laaga Chunari Me Daag' (2007), 'Lafangey Pandey' (2010), 'Mardaani' (2014), 'Helicopter Eela' (2016), and co-edited the superhit Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' (2003).

Since 2019, Sarkar has also directed web series like 'Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala', 'Arranged Marriage', 'Forbidden Love', â€˜Duranga'.

Several members of the film fraternity expressed their grief and shared condolences. Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote: "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences (flower bouquet). My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri shared a statement on Twitter and said, "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 p.m. for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with the director in 'Lafangey Parindey', shared pictures with Pradeep on Twitter. He said, "DADA!!! Why??? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child-hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation 'Lafangey Parindey' will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family."

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the antagonist in Pradeep Sarkar's 'Mardaani', said in a statement: 'Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius. I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace."

'The Lunchbox' actor Nimrat Kaur also shared a picture of Pradeep and tweeted: "Had the great pleasure of being on his set a few times in my modeling days. His hearty laughter and relentless perfectionism will forever be etched in my heart. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest on Dada, the heavens above are a happier place. #RIPPradeepSarkar."