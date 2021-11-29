National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar passes away in Hyderabad

Earlier, celebrities across film industries including Chiranjeevi, Dhanush and Sonu Sood had offered financial support for Sivasankar’s treatment.

Flix Death

Popular choreographer Sivasankar, who rose to prominence through his work in Telugu and Tamil films, passed away on Sunday, November 28, after weeks of battling COVID-19. He was 72 years old and was under treatment for the infection at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The National Award-winning choreographer’s health reportedly took a turn a few days ago, and he was in a critical condition.

Earlier, celebrities across film industries including Chiranjeevi, Dhanush and Sonu Sood had offered financial support for Sivasankar’s treatment, after his son had appealed for the same on social media.

Through his career spanning over 40 years, Sivasankar choreographed songs for hundreds of films. Among his most notable works are for the films Suryavamsam, Poove Unakkaga, Thiruda Thirudi, and more recently, Baahubali: The Beginning. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award under the Best Choreographer category in 1996, 2003, 2006 and 2008, for the films Poove Unakkaga, Vishwa Thulasi, Varalaru and Uliyin Osai respectively. He also won the National Award in 2008 for his work in the SS Rajamouli directorial Magadheera, and gained wide popularity for the song Dheera Dheera Dheera from the film.

Apart from being renowned as a choreographer, Sivasankar also appeared before the camera on a few occasions. Notably, he played the role of Ajith’s dance instructor in the 2006 film Varalaru. He also played a Christian missionary in the 2013 Tamil film Paradesi.

Several people from the film fraternity offered their condolences over Sivasankar’s death. Sonu Sood wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but god had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir.”

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir pic.twitter.com/YIIIEtcpvK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2021

Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2021

Rajamouli, who worked with Sivasankar for the National Award-winning film Magadheera starring Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan, condoled the choreographer’s death as well. “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family,” he wrote.

Fellow actor-dancer Prabhu Deva also expressed his condolences. “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Other celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi also coveyed their condolences over Sivasankar's death.