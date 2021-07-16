National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passes away at 75

Surekha Sikri was best known for her performance in films like ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’, and on the Hindi television serial ‘Balika Vadhu.’

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri died on July 16 morning at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. In a statement shared with the media, the late actor’s agent stated that Surekha had been suffering from complications due to a second brain stroke. She is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.

"Three-time National award-winning actress Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said. He added that her family and caregivers were by her side. The family asks for privacy at this time, he added. Surekha had suffered a brain stroke last year and was discharged after a few days.

An alumna of Aligarh Muslim University and National School of Drama, Surekha has acted in several Hindi and Malayalam films as well as Indian soap operas. The actor made her debut with director Amrit Nahata’s political drama Kissa Kursi Ka (1978). She was best known for her performances in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995), Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), Zubeidaa (2001) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She won three National Awards for her performance in a supporting role in films— Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho.

Surekha was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories (2020), in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor is fondly remembered as 'Kalyani Devi or Dadisaa,' an austere matriarch from the television serial Balika Vadhu, for which she even bagged the award for the best actor in a negative role. Surekha was a part of the show since it was first aired in 2008, until its end in 2016.

Several members of the film industry have expressed grief at the actor’s passing. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were some who took to Twitter to condole the actor’s demise. “Few actors are as versatile & accomplished as Surekha Sikri Ji. She was an institution. Young actors must watch her work. RIP,” wrote Sisodia, sharing pictures of Surekha Sikri from the films she has acted in.

“Very Sad news!!! One of the greatest talents Surekha Sikari Ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage. Can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre. Great craft and a graceful person!! RIP,” tweeted actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Few actors are as versatile & accomplished as Surekha Sikri ji. She was an institution. Young actors must watch her work. RIP pic.twitter.com/y1sEA1iSXG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 16, 2021

Farewell Surekha ji, you will be missed. https://t.co/kOXW3mE0Ir — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) July 16, 2021