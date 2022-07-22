National award totally unexpected, says actor Aparna Balamurali

Twenty-six-year-old Aparna, an architect who hails from Thrissur, started acting at the age of 18 with the Malayalam film "Yathra Thudarunnu" (2013).

Flix National Awards

Aparna Balamurali stole the show at the 68th National film awards, walking away with the best actress award for her stellar role in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The actor was shooting at Pollachi when the news came and her first reaction was that she was facing tension at the presence of a huge media contingent expecting her victory.

"I was worried if your trip will be wasted. Anyway it did not happen and I am just overwhelmed by this huge award. I owe this award to the director of the film, Sudha who was strongly behind me and supported me at every moment," said Aparna.

"This film was released during the Covid period and we all really missed a proper theatre release. But now with this, I feel really excited and elated and just cannot express my emotions and feelings," she said.

In 2015, Oru Second Class Yathra was released and she rose to fame with Maheshinte Prathikaaram in 2016. She also starred in the comedy Oru Muthassi Gada (2016).

She made her Tamil debut in 8 Thottakkal (2017) and took her career soaring with Sunday Holiday (2017) and Thrissivaperoor Kliptham (2017). Besides this, she also pursued her career in music and rendered songs like "Mounangal Mindumoree", "Thennal Nilavinte", and "Thanthane".

Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar on Friday reacted to the news of his winning the National Award for Best Music Director (Background Score) for Soorarai Pottru by tweeing, "An important day in my life." Soon after the news broke out that he had won the award for his brilliant score in Sudha Kongara's 'Soorarai Pottru', Prakash tweeted a letter which read: "One day you will make it big ... One day you will win ... One day everything will happen the way you want ... And after a long wait, finally the day arrives."