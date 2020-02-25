Nani's next titled ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

The makers of the film announced the title on the eve of the actor’s birthday.

Flix Tollywood

On the eve of 'Natural Star' Nani's birthday, the title of his upcoming project was revealed by Sithara Entertainments online. The film, which is titled Shyam Singha Roy will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who made his directorial debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala.

A video teaser announcing the title of the film was released on Twitter by the makers of the film, "#HappyBirthdayNani Star-struck Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #Nani27Title - #Nani27 #SSR @NameisNani @vamsi84 @Rahul_Sankrityn".

The film will have three female leads and the makers have already roped in Sai Pallavi as one of the leads. Previously Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi. Reports are that the film is slated for a December 25 release and will see Nani undergo a complete makeover.

Last seen in Vikram K Kumar's directorial Gang Leader, which managed to impress at the ticket window, despite mixed reviews from critics, Nani is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Vwhich is the actor's 25th film. It is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and will hit the screens on March 25 coinciding with Ugadi.

The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas. Touted to be a neo-noir thriller will reportedly portray Sudheer Babu as a cop and Nani in a challenging role with negative shades. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Nani is also reuniting with Ninnu Kori director Shiva Nirvana for another flick,Tuck Jagadish. We hear that Ritu Varma has been signed up to play Nani’s love interest in the film. The film is the second collaboration between Nani director Shiva Nirvana afterNinnu Kori which marked the director's debut.The last time Nani and Ritu Varma worked together was in Yevade Subramanyam, which released in 2015. Nani plays the titular role as Jagadish a middle-class and the regular shooting of the film will commence in early 2020.