Nani's first look from ‘Tuck Jagadish’ revealed

The poster also revealed the release timeline for the film, which has Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma playing the female leads.

The first look poster of Nani’s upcoming film Tuck Jagadish was unveiled on the occasion of Christmas. The poster features Nani in formal clothes, with a light beard and an aggressive look, holding what seems to be a sharp weapon. Sharing the first look on Twitter, Nani wrote, "It’s going to be ‘full meals’ this time. Jagadish Naidu a.k.a #TuckJagadish."

The poster also revealed that the film will release in April next year. “April 2021 box office will tuck,” the poster said.

Recently, Nani took to Twitter to announce that he’s back on the sets of Tuck Jagadish. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads. Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in a key role.

Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who is reportedly busy giving final touches to the film. Reports suggest that Nani will be seen playing a corporate professional with a violent past in Tuck Jagadish.

This will be Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was the hit film Majili, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. This will also be Shiva Nirvana’s second film with Nani after Ninnu Kori, which was also a hit. Tuck Jagadish has music by S Thaman.

Nani, who was last seen as a serial killer in the thriller V, has also joined hands with director Rahul Sankrityan for another upcoming project, Shyam Singha Roy. The makers have revealed that Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have been signed on to play the female leads.

Reports suggest that Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of reincarnation, with the flashback portions set in Kolkata.

Nani has also reportedly inked the deal to star in a Swaroop RSJ directorial, which is likely to go on the floors later next year. The director's last film, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, was very well received by the audience.

There are also reports that Nani will be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations are high on Vivek Athreya’s upcoming work.. Sources in the know say that Vivek Athreya is busy with the scripting work, and the project will be launched soon.

