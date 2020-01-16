Nani wraps up shooting for ‘V’

The film is reportedly planned to be released for the Telugu New Year.

Tollywood star Nani has wrapped up the shooting of director Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s latest drama titled V. Nani plays the antagonist in this film, which has fans and film buffs alike awaiting the film’s release. As of current reports, it is said that the makers are planning to release the film on March 25 to coincide with the Telugu New Year. V marks Nani’s 25th film.

The actor took to Twitter to share a post on his last day of shooting for the film.

"Last day of shoot for #V సంక్రాంతి రోజు ముగిస్తున్నాము ఉగాది రోజు మొదలెడదాము Wish you all a happy Sankranthi," he wrote.

The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas. Touted to be a neo-noir thriller will reportedly portray Sudheer Babu as a cop and Nani in a challenging role with negative shades.

The film marks Indraganti's second association with Aditi Rao Hydari after Sammohanam and his third with Nani after the successes of Astha Chemma and Gentleman. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will have music by Amit Trivedi while cinematography is handled by PG Vinda.

Last seen in Vikram K Kumar's directorial Gang Leader, which fared well at the box office, despite mixed reviews from critics, Nani is now geering up for his next with director Shiva Nirvana. The director is busy assembling his star cast and crew for this film titled Tuck Jagadish and we hear that Ritu Varma has been signed up to play Nani’s love interest in the film. The film is the second collaboration between Nani director Shiva Nirvana, previously the duo teamed up for Ninnu Kori which had marked the director's debut.

Nani and Ritu Varma previously worked together in the film Yevade Subramanyam, which released in 2015. The movie also marked the debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Nani plays the titular role as Jagadish a middle-class man in Shiva Nirvana’s next. The shooting of the film is expected to commence in early 2020.

