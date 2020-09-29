Nani to team up with director Vivek Athreya?

To be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will reportedly be a complete entertainer.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Nani is one of those few actors who chooses the best of projects. It is for this reason that most of his films turn out to be hits. On September 5, the starâ€™s much expected V was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video to positive reviews. Interestingly, Naniâ€™s character in the film had shades of grey, which was something new for movie buffs. It may be noted that V was supposed to hit the silver screens in March this year but with the lockdown due to the pandemic it was postponed, and eventually the film had an OTT premiere.

According to reports, Nani will soon be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya. Following the success of his Brochevarevarura, expectations were high on what Vivek Athreyaâ€™s next would be. Finally, it has been revealed that his upcoming film will have Nani playing the lead. Sources in the know say that Vivek is busy with the scripting work and that the project will be launched soon. To be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, we hear it will be a complete entertainer.

On his current projects, Nani has Tuck Jagadish waiting for release. Director Shiva Nirvana is at present busy giving the final touches to the film, which has Nani in the lead role with Ritu Varma playing the lead opposite him. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this flick. Tuck Jagadish has music by SS Thaman and Prasad Murella cranking the camera.

Besides this, Nani has inked a deal to star in Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. According to reports, the film will be set in Kolkata and the filmmakers are planning to make it on a huge budget making it one of the costliest films in Naniâ€™s career. Reports say that Nani will be undergoing complete training to play the role and sporting a different look which fans can look forward to.

There are also reports that Nani has been roped in to star in the Swaroop RSJ directorial, which is most likely to go on the floors later this year. The directorâ€™s last outing was Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which was well-received by the audiences.

Naniâ€™s last film that had hit the theatres was Gang Leader, which released last year. Directed by Vikram Kumar, it received a good response from the audiences. The film had Nani with Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shriya Reddy, Praanya P Rao, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Gang Leader was about five women seeking the help of a crime novelist to avenge the death of their loved ones. Anirudh composed the music for Gang Leader with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranking the camera and Naveen Nooli doing the edits.

