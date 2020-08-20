Nani-Sudheer Babu starrer ‘V’ to release on Amazon Prime Video

Nani will be seen playing a negative role for the first time in this film, which is also the 25th film in his acting career.

Flix Tollywood

The entire film industry has come to a standstill because of the effect of the coronavirus outbreak. As uncertainty looms large over if and when audiences will throng theatres once the coronavirus-led lockdown ends in India, there is a shift underway in the film industry as filmmakers are considering a direct-to-OTT system.

Tollywood star Nani is currently awaiting the release of the film titled V, which is directed by his guru Indraganti Mohan Krishna. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 25 to coincide with Telugu New Year’s Day but those plans were hampered due to the nationwide lockdown. Nani had wrapped up the shooting for V in February itself. What makes the expectation levels go up for V is that it has Nani playing a negative role for the first time in his career. Also, it happens to the 25th film in his acting career.

Now it has been officially announced that the actor’s milestone film will not have a theatrical release but will be streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Announcing the same on Thursday, V producer Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, “The hunt is on! #VOnPrime Sept 5, on @PrimeVideoIN @NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh”.

Actor Nani had also penned an emotional note to his fans confirming that his landmark 25th film will be releasing on the OTT platform, also assuring fans that when things are back to normal, his next film Tuck Jagadish will be released in theatres.

On Wednesday, the makers released a sneak peek video in which Nani is seen talking about how the OTT platform has become the new normal, watching films at home, midnight releases and more, clearly hinting that the film will be released on an OTT platform.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in V. While Sudheer Babu plays a cop, Nivetha Thomas will be seen playing the lead opposite him. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture while cinematography is by PG Vinda. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Post lockdown, Nani will be shifting his focus to his other project Tuck Jagadish. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film was launched earlier this year with a formal puja ceremony. Star director Koratala Siva handed over the film’s script to the makers to start the proceedings. The film will have Ritu Varma playing the female lead while Jagapathi Babu will play a pivotal role. The film will have music by S Thaman with Prasad Murella cranking the camera.

Nani will also be teaming up with director Rahul Sankrityayan for Shyama Singa Roy, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. The film will have a Kolkata backdrop and Nani will be seen as a Bengali Babu. There are reports that Rahul will only be directing the film and the story will be handled by a different writer.

The film will have two female leads and the makers have already roped in Sai Pallavi as one of the leads. Previously Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle-Class Abbayi. The makers announced that leading cinematographer Nirav Shah will be coming on board as the film’s DOP.

(Content provided by Digital Native)