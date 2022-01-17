Nani, Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy to release on OTT

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film released in theatres on December 24.

Flix Tollywood

Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty's Shyam Singha Roy is set to stream on over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix from January 21. Shyam Singha Roy released in theatres on December 24. Sharing the news with fans, Divo Movies, who are on board as the Digital Distribution partner, wrote: “Looking forward to watching @NameisNani's #ShyamSinghaRoy on @NetflixIndia from January 21st in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam. We are happy to be associated as their "Digital Distribution Partner"

The Nani-starrer is a time-travel story, with the '70s-era Bengal and contemporary Hyderabad backdrop. Nani has played the role of a social reformer, while Sai Pallavi allured the audience in the role of a dancer. This is Rahul Sankrityan's second directorial venture, which features Nani in a dual role. Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian’s performances have received a positive response from fans.

Before Shyam Singha Roy, Nani was seen in the titular role in Tuck Jagadish. The Telugu movie co-starred actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. It was initially slated to release in theatres but in view of the pandemic, the makers chose to go with direct over-the-top premiere. It released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on September 10 last year.

Speaking about releasing the film on OTT instead of theatres, Nani wrote that he was looking forward for the theatrical release. “I am quite torn between the pressures the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk and the fanboy of theatres in me, who wants to watch the film with all of you first day- first show,” the statement read. However, he added, "With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict of many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs (sic).

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, several big-budget Indian films have released on OTT platforms.