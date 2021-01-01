Naniâ€™s â€˜Vâ€™ released in theatres on January 1

The film, which was scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2020, had an OTT release in September.

Flix Tollywood

Nani's 25th film V, which was directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in March, for Ugadi. These plans were hampered due to the coronavirus lockdown and the film premiered on OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video in September. Now the makers have announced that the film will be released in theatres on January 1.

In the film, Nani is seen playing the role of a serial killer, while Sudheer Babu plays a cop. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas star as the female leads.

Naniâ€™s other project in the making is Tuck Jagadish. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu. The film's first look poster was released recently, featuring Nani in formal attire, pulling out a weapon while seated on the floor for a meal on a banana leaf. Sharing the first look on Twitter, Nani wrote, "Itâ€™s full meals this time. Jagadish Naidu a.k.a #TuckJagadish."

Nani will be seen playing a corporate professional with a violent past in the film, according to reports. This will be Shiva Nirvanaâ€™s second film with Nani after the hit 2017 film Ninnu Kori. The film has music by S Thaman. Shiva Nirvanaâ€™s last film to release was the Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer Majili, which was also a big hit.

Nani will also be teaming up with director Rahul Sankrityan for Shyam Singha Roy. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have been signed as the female leads for the film.

According to reports, Nani will also be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations are high on Vivek Athreyaâ€™s next project. Sources in the know say that Vivek Athreya is busy with script work, and the project will be launched soon. The film will reportedly be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

(Content provided by Digital Native)