Naniâ€™s 'Shyam Singha Roy' based on the theme of reincarnation?

The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

It was earlier announced that Nani has inked the deal to star in Shyam Singha Roy, to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. According to reports, Shyam Singha Roy will be set in Kolkata and the filmmakers are planning to make it on a huge budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever in Naniâ€™s career. Reports are that Nani will be undergoing complete training to play the role and will be sporting a different look, which fans can look forward to. There are also reports that it may be a dual role.

The latest we hear is that Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of reincarnation, and the flashback portions will be shot in Kolkata as that part of the story is based there. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are already on board to play the female leads in this film, with Nivetha Pethuraj reportedly in talks to play another important role. Niharika Entertainment will be bankrolling this film.

It may be noted here that the former producer Naga Vamsi wanted to cut down the budget of Shyam Singha Roy for various reasons. Not wanting to opt for a budget cut and act in a watered-down version of the film, Nani decided to change the producer instead. Venkat Boyanapalli will now bankroll the film under his banner.

Besides Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline, there are also reports that Nani will be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations are riding high on Vivek Athreyaâ€™s next. Sources in the know say that Vivek Athreya is busy with the scripting work and the project will be launched soon. To be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, it will be a complete entertainer, according to sources.

Nani has also reportedly inked the deal to star in a Swaroop RSJ directorial which is most likely to go on the floors later next year. The director's last film to release was Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which was well received by the audiences.

Nani currently has Tuck Jagadish waiting for release. Director Shiva Nirvana is reportedly busy giving the final touches to this film, which has Ritu Varma playing the female lead. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this flick. Tuck Jagadish will have music by S Thaman and Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. This film is scheduled to hit the theatres early next year.

Naniâ€™s last film to release in the theatres was Nani's Gang Leader, which released last year. Directed by Vikram Kumar, it received a good response from the audiences. The film was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Naniâ€™s Gang Leader, with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the camera and Naveen Nooli doing the edits. The film was about five women seeking help from a crime novelist to avenge the death of their loved ones.

