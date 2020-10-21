Naniâ€™s ambitious project â€˜Shyam Singha Royâ€™ to get a new producer?

Reports suggest that Nani was unhappy with the producerâ€™s decision to cut down the budget of the film.

Flix Tollywood

It was earlier reported that Naniâ€™s upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy, will be set in Kolkata and that the filmmakers were planning to make it on a huge budget, making it one of the biggest films in Naniâ€™s career. According to reports, the filmâ€™s producer Naga Vamsi wanted to cut down the budget of this film for various reasons, which did not go down well with the actor. Not wanting to opt for a budget cut and act in a watered-down version of the film, Nani has reportedly decided to change the producer instead. Reports are that Shyam Singha Roy will now be bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli.

The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and sources in the know say that Nani will be sporting a completely different look, and has undergone intense training to play the role. Rahul Sankrityan had impressed Nani with a great script that made the actor have complete faith in him regarding this film, according to sources.

Nani also has Tuck Jagadish waiting for release. Director Shiva Nirvana is reportedly busy giving final touches to this film, which has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female leads. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this flick. Tuck Jagadish will have music by S Thaman, and Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. This film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Besides Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline, there are also reports that Nani will be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations are riding high on Vivek Athreyaâ€™s next project. Sources in the know say that Vivek Athreya is busy with working on the script, and the project might be launched soon. To be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, it is expected to be a complete entertainer.

Nani has also reportedly inked the deal to star in a Swaroop RSJ directorial, which is most likely to go into production later next year. The directorâ€™s last film was Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which was very well received by audiences.

Nani has some highly anticipated projects lined up, and reports are that he will not compromise on the quality of the films to increase the quantity.

Naniâ€™s last film to release in the theatres was Naniâ€™s Gang Leader, which was released in 2019. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film was well received by audiences.