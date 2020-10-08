Nani resumes shooting for upcoming Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish'

Nani will be seen playing a corporate professional with a violent past in 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Actor Nani is the latest actor to join a film set in this pandemic. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to announce that he’s back on the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish. “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (sic),” Nani tweeted and shared a picture. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. This will be Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film tracked the journey of a failed cricketer and his life post a nasty breakup. This will be Shiva’s second film with Nani after Ninnu Kori, which was a runaway hit.

Last seen playing a serial killer in Amazon Prime’s V, which was directed by Indraganti Mohanakrishna; Nani will be seen playing a corporate professional with a violent past in Tuck Jagadish. The project originally went on the floors earlier this year after being officially launched last December. If everything goes as planned, the makers hope to wrap up the remainder of the project by December and aim for an early 2021 release. The film has music by SS Thaman, who had also worked with Shiva in Ninnu Kori.

Meanwhile, Nani will also soon begin work on Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Having previously worked together with Nani in Jersey and Gang Leader, the duo are joining hands for the third time. Not long ago, rumours emerged that A R Rahman will most likely compose music for this project.

Turns out, the makers have gone ahead and finalised Anirudh Ravichander. Shyam Singha Roy, which is gearing up for Christmas release next year, is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Nani also has a project with director Vivek Athreya in the pipeline. Vivek rose to fame with Telugu films Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. This yet-untitled project is also expected to go on the floors next year. As a producer, Nani has two projects in the offing. He has confirmed he will be bankrolling the sequels to successful Telugu films Awe and HIT.

