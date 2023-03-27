Nani-Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara’s sets based on director’s own life in Singareni

The film's writer and director Srikanth Odela reportedly brought expert detailing to the sets as his father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines.

Flix Cinema

Telugu film Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh and set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines, is set to release on March 30. The team has been sparing no effort to make it stand out, and the film's writer and director Srikanth Odela brought expert detailing to the sets as his father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines, lending an added layer of authenticity to the story and the visuals.

A massive set spread across 25 acres was built, recreating the world of coal mining. Close to 300 junior actors apart from the primary and supporting cast were present on the set each day and at times, over 2000 artists and technicians filled the set on crucial days. The film was shot over 120 days, often clocking in a 24-hour schedule.

Additionally, an entire village set was also created complete with all amenities for those working on the film. If that wasn't all, an elaborate train track was also built on the set through which trains would run, creating an entire world just for Dasara spread across the 25 acres.

Director Srikanth Odela says, "I envisioned Dasara to be raw and real, and we are so happy to bring that authenticity to audiences across the country. A massive set was constructed from scratch with a coal mine setup, a village setup, a railroad and thousands of artists and technicians would be present on our bustling sets for days on end. We had created our own little world for Dasara, so as to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience."

Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of workers in the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a worker driven by his ambition and love, Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village's best kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and others. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, the film is all set for its big nationwide release on March 30.