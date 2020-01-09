Nani heaps praise on Ritesh Rana's 'Mathu Vadalara'

The movie released to positive reviews on December 25.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu film Mathu Vadalara has been garnering a lot of attention ever since its release and the latest to join the bandwagon happens to be Nani. Besides Nani, several other film personalities including directors Sukumar and SS Rajamouli and actor Prabhas also lauded the film.

The star, on watching the film, wrote on his social media page, “Watched #MathuVadalara last night and it was so refreshing to see this young team pull off an idea like that ... unique and fresh. Congratulations.”

Watched #MathuVadalara last night and it was so refreshing to see this young team pull off an idea like that .. unique and fresh

Congratulations @MythriOfficial @Kaalabhairava7 @Simhakoduri2302 @RiteshRana @clapentrtmnt — Nani (@NameisNani) January 8, 2020

Directed by debutant Ritesh Rana, the film has noted music composer MM Keeravani’s son Sri Simha making his acting debut. Kala Bhairava, the other son of the music composer, has set the tunes for this flick. Satya and Naresh Agastya played pivotal roles in this flick. Mathu Vadalara hit the marquee on December 25 last year to good reviews.

Nani is currently busy with the film titled V, which is being directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sharing the screen space with Nani in this entertainer is Sudheer Babu with Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas playing their lead pairs. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. V is slated to hit the marquee on March 25 this year.

Nani’s next is with director Shiva Nirvana is also in progress. The director is busy assembling his star cast and crew for this film titled Tuck Jagadish and we hear that Ritu Varma has been signed up to play Nani’s love interest in the film. The last time Nani and Ritu Varma worked together was in Yevade Subramanyam, which released in 2015.

(Content provided by Digital Native)