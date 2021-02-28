Nani announces Andhra-based sequel to mystery thriller ‘HIT’

Nani had produced the first part, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

Telugu actor Nani's production venture HIT: The First Case, a mystery thriller, had hit the theatres in February last year. Starring Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma and Murali Sharma, the film was directed by a debutant Sailesh Kolanu. HIT, which stands for ‘Homicide Intervention Team’, follows the journey of Vikram Rudraraju, a cop who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and the way he unravels the mystery behind a missing case.

Exactly one year since the release of HIT, Nani has announced that a sequel is on the cards. The second part will be all about the journey of “KD” from Andhra Pradesh, and Nani has left the audience to guess who and what KD means. Sharing the news, Nani tweeted,

It may be noted that last year itself, Nani was impressed with the team’s work and had said that he is planning to make HIT into a franchise. Reports are that the groundwork for the sequel has begun already. Vivek Sagar had composed music for the first part, with Garry BH doing the edits.

Nani currently awaits the release of Tuck Jagadish, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will be hitting the screens on April 23. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 16, 2021. Now the makers have pushed the release of the film by a week to avert a box office clash with Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, which is slated to release on April 16.

Touted to be a rom-com, the film is set in a rural backdrop and features Nani as a simpleton. The film stars Ritu Varma, who earlier worked with Nani in Yevade Subramanyam, and Aishwarya Rajesh, who made her Telugu debut in Kousalya Krishnamurthy. Jagapathi Babu will be essaying the role of Nani's brother. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Nasser and other actors in key roles.

Nani is also teaming up with director Rahul Sankrityan for the film Shyam Singha Roy. The story will have a Kolkata backdrop and Nani will be seen as a Bengali man. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have been signed as the female leads for the film which is being bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment.

Nani will also be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon. Following the success of Brochevarevarura, expectations were high on what director Vivek Athreya next would be. Nani will be seen in his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki, along with Nazriya Nazim.

