Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara grosses over Rs 100 cr globally

Dasara is Nani’s first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It also stars Dheekshith Shetty and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Nani's Dasara has emerged successful at the box office. In six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Dasara hit the theatres on March 30, 2023 in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. Apart from Nani, the movie stars Dheekshith Shetty and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making it Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone. The movie was directed by a debutant director Srikanth Odela and was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV banner. Dasara has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the United States, where it is reportedly close to reaching $2 million.

Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the audience: "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara." The film's success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car, and each team member being gifted a 10-gram gold coin from the producer of the film.

Despite opening on a slow note in other languages outside Telugu states, the reception is reportedly picking up with positive talk. Set in a colliery village near the Singareni coal mines in Telangana, Dasara tells the story of a lowered caste man named Dharani (Nani), and his close friends Suri (Dheekshith) and Vennela (Keerthy Suresh).

Read: Dasara review: This Nani film is an extravaganza of violence and confused politics