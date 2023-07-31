Nandini milk products set for Rs. 3 price hike in Karnataka from August

KMF highlighted that there is a shortage of milk storage in the state, and providing better milk purchase prices is crucial to encourage milk producers.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced an increase in the prices of Nandini Milk products, by Rs. 3 per litre, with effect from August 1. The decision to hike the prices was approved in the state cabinet meeting held on July 27, following demands from milk producers.

Under the revised prices, Toned milk (Blue packet) that was previously sold at Rs. 39 will now cost Rs. 42 per litre, while homogenized milk, earlier priced at Rs. 40, will be sold at Rs. 43. Pasteurized milk (Green packet) will now be available at Rs. 46 instead of the earlier price of Rs. 43. The Shubham special milk will see an increase from Rs. 45 to Rs. 48 per litre. Similarly, curd's price will be raised to Rs. 50 per kilogram, previously sold at Rs. 47, and buttermilk will now cost Rs. 9 per 200 ml, up from the earlier price of Rs. 8.

The decision to increase the milk prices came in light of the challenges faced by dairy farmers in the state. In 2022, more than 35 thousand dairy farmers had abandoned dairy farming due to issues like unavailability of fodder caused by continuous rains, skin nodule disease in cattle, delayed increase in milk sale prices, and maintenance costs, among others, a press statement from the KMF stated. KMF highlighted that there is a shortage of milk storage in the state, and providing better milk purchase prices is crucial to encourage milk producers. The revised prices of Nandini milk products will help support milk producers in Karnataka, the statement added.

KMF emphasised that even after the increase, the selling price of Nandini milk remains lower compared to similar milk brands in other major states across the country. They urged consumers to cooperate and continue supporting the Nandini brand. The statement added, the milk was being sold at Rs. 50 in Kerala, 54 in Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and Rs. 56 in Andhra Pradesh against Karnatakaâ€™s revised price of Rs. 42.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, spoke about the price comparison of toned milk with other states, stating that while it costs Rs. 39 in Karnataka, it is sold between Rs. 54 and Rs. 56 per litre elsewhere, and Rs. 44 per litre in Tamil Nadu.

"The milk (toned) that costs Rs 39 will be sold at Rs 42 per litre. Elsewhere it is sold between Rs 54 and Rs 56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is Rs 44 per litre," the Chief Minister had said after the cabinet meeting.

DK Shivakumar had also stressed the importance of providing reasonable prices to the milk producers and pointed out that Rs. 56 per litre of milk was being charged in other parts of the country, while Karnataka is offering it at a much lower rate.