Nandamuri Kalyan Ramâ€™s latest movie to be titled â€˜Bimbisaraâ€™, first-look poster out

The makers unveiled the title and first-look poster of the Telugu movie on May 28, marking NTRâ€™s 98th birth anniversary.

Flix Tollywood

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram took to social media on Friday to reveal the title and the first-look poster of his upcoming Telugu movie. The title of the movie was announced as Bimbisara on May 28, marking the occasion of his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Raoâ€™s 98th birth anniversary.

The period film will be directed by Mallidi Vasisht. The plot reportedly revolves around the concept of time travel. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is seen as a warrior-like figure and sitting on a pile of dead bodies in the poster. He is sporting a never-seen-before look in the film.

Sharing the title and first-look poster, the makers wrote, "In a mythical land lost to history, there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisara (sic)." Kalyan Ram will be sharing the screen with actors Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon. Bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts, the movie has Chota K Naidu on board as the cinematographer. The technical crew also includes music director Chirantan Bhatt, editor Tammiraju and art director Kiran Kumar Manne.

Kalyan Ramâ€™s last film Entha Manchivaadavuraa, which released in 2020, was popular among fans. The Satish Vegesna directorial featured Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. The soundtracks and background score for the film was composed by Gopi Sundar. Entha Manchivaadavuraa was bankrolled by Aditya Musicâ€™s Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta. The film is the Tollywood remake of the Gujarati film Oxygen. The film is based on the life of a short film actor. The movie hit the big screens in January last year.

Actor Catherine Tresa is currently working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Aanenkilum Allenkilum and the upcoming Telugu movie Bhala Thandanana. Both the movies are scheduled to hit the big screen next year.