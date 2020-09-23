Namrata Shirodkar limits Instagram comments after reports name her in Kwan probe

The comments began amid reports that her name has surfaced in the WhatsApp chats being probed by the NCB as part of the drugs case in Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, recently limited her Instagram comments after being flooded with remarks like "Aap drugs leti ho?". The comments began amid reports that her name has surfaced in the WhatsApp chats being probed by the NCB as part of the drugs case in Bollywood.

On Monday, Namrata posted a picture of her in pyjamas, sitting at a table with a closed book with spectacles on it and an Apple Homepod in the frame, with the caption “Nothing is better than lazing with a good book… and my HomePod !!”. The comments on this picture then saw many comments asking her if she takes drugs, what her favourite drug is, and “atleast from u it was not expected (sic)”.

This came after the Narcotics Control Bureau extended its probe in the use of drugs by people in Bollywood to the KWAN Talent Management Agency. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, when the names reportedly came up. NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. The talent agency has been under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

During her questioning, the NCB reportedly showed Jaya her chats, with the initials of five celebrities – K, D, S, N, and J; reportedly being mentioned in the chats.

According to reports, Jaya reportedly revealed that she ordered CBD oil for some celebrities. It was as part of this that Namrata Shirodkar’s name cropped up. Though it was not officially confirmed by NCB and no summons have been issued, channels have been naming different actors.

Some of these chats mentioned during the investigation were purportedly between actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one 'D', they said. An official has reportedly said the NCB might also summon actors Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

The drug law enforcement agency has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, and was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.