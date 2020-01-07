Namitha Pramod’s ‘Al Mallu’ to release on January 10

Mollywood

Writer-director Boban Samuel’s next outing at the theatres will be with Al Mallu, featuring Namitha Pramod in the lead role. It will be out at the theatres on January 10 and the promos are happening full swing.

Reports are that it is a heroine-centric film. In the film, Namitha will be seen playing a young woman employed abroad and the travails she undergoes while also effectively overcoming it.

Al Mallu has been shot entirely in the UAE as the story is set there. Harris will be making his debut with this flick as the male lead with the rest of the cast including Siddique, Lal, Miya, Prem Prakash, Mithun Ramesh, and Dharmajan among others.

The technical crew comprises Ranjin Raj for music, Vivek Menon for cinematography and Deepu Joseph for editing. Sajils Majeed has bankrolled Al Mallu under his banner of Mehfil Productions. Besides Al Mallu, Namitha has Professor Dinkan gearing up for release next month.

Namitha who made her acting debut in the 2011 film Traffic has been active through the years. She was 14 when she played an unwell girl in Traffic, receiving an organ transplant from the character played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. She played a female lead for the first time in the 2012 movie Puthiya Theerangal, opposite Nivin Pauly. She was noted for her performance in the 2015 film Adi Kapyare Kootamani, opposite Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Boban Samuel's last film release was Vikadakumaran, a comedy featuring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Manasa Radhakrishnan in the lead. He made his directorial debut with Janapriyan in 2011.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

