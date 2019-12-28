Nagarjuna's next titled 'Wild Dog'

Film

Nagarjuna revealed that he essays the role of an NIA officer in the film.

It was recently announced that Akkineni Nagarjuna is in talks with director Solomon for a film. The first look and title of the film was announced by Nagarjuna on Friday. Titled Wild Dog which happens to be a concept-based cop thriller.



Sharing the first-look poster, Nagarjuna revealed that he essays the role of an NIA officer in the film. He posted, "Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! (sic)"



The film has hit the floors recently and the team has already wrapped the first schedule of the movie. It is said that the film will have some gravity-defying stunts for which top stunt directors from the international film circuit will be roped in. The film, produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, has dialogue writer Kiran Kumar and cinematographer Shaneil Deo as part of the technical crew.



Nagarjuna also has a Bollywood film titled Brahmastra in which he plays an archaeologist. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick.



Also, Nag is considering the remake of the hit Hindi movie Raid. He may be reprising the role done by Ajay Devgn as the IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. More details about this project should be out when the actor is done with his current assignments on hands.