Nagarjuna wraps up shooting for 'Brahmastra'

Nagarjuna took to social media and shared a couple of pictures from the sets, expressing his happiness on being a part of the film.

Flix Cinema

Bollywood film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherjee is a multi starrer with some of the top stars onboard. The latest update is that Nagarjuna has completed shooting for his portions. He took to social media and shared a couple of pictures from the sets, expressing his happiness on being a part of the film. He wrote, ''And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra.''

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the lead pair in Brahmastra with the legend Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood star Nagarjuna in important roles. With Brahmastra, Nagarjuna is getting back in Bollywood after 15 long years and he has his reasons to stage a comeback. According to sources, the star was very impressed with the role he was offered and immediately agreed to do the film.

The film is produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Karan had revealed that it will be a trilogy made over a period of 10 years. It is a very important film in the director’s career as he had spent about six years on it to come up with an original story, we hear.

After wrapping up his Bollywood film, Nagarjuna has commenced shooting for his next with director Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame. The film was launched on Tuesday in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony. Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote,"And another journey starts with the muhurtham shot in Lord Ganesha temple for my next film!!A high-octane action drama!! produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, directed by Praveen Sattaru. God bless!!”

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Narayandas K Narang, and Sharrath Marar under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banners.

Nagarjuna also had completed shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog with the wrap-up of the last schedule in the Himalayas. The film is directed by Ashishor Solomon and produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. The film will see Nagarjuna play an NIA officer and also stars Saiyami Kher, Alia Reza and Mayank Parakh. Saiyyami Kher is playing the love interest to Nag and she will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the film. It has also been revealed with the poster that Nagarjuna Akkineni will go by the name Vijay Varma in the film, who is also known by the name Wild Dog. Based on true events, the film sees Nagarjuna in a whole new avatar. The film has dialogues by Kiran Kumar and cinematography by Shaneil Deo.

