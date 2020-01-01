Nagarjuna to team up with Praveen Sattaru for investigative thriller

Tollywood

The film will have shades of the Bollywood movie ‘Raid’, starring Ajay Devgn, but with an original script by Praveen Sattaru.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna was last seen in director Rahul Ravindran’s Manmadhudu 2, which was an average grosser at the box-office. For his next, the star is going to be teaming up with Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame.

Earlier it was reported that Nagarjuna is considering a remake of the hit Hindi movie Raid, which released in 2018. He would reportedly reprise the role played by Ajay Devgn as the IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. This is the film on which he is collaborating with Praveen Sattaru.

A source close to the actor told Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna will be seen as an honest Income Tax Deputy Commissioner in the investigative thriller. While the film has shades of the Bollywood movie Raid, starring Ajay Devgn, it has an original written script by Praveen Sattaru. The film will chronicle the significance of paying taxes and proper utilisation of public money.”

Raid was an action crime film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Apart from Ajay Devgn, it starred Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles with Amit Sial, Devas Dixit, Gayathri Iyer and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

Just days ago, Nagarjuna had announced his next, titled Wild Dog, directed by Ashishor Solomon. The concept-based cop thriller is based on true incidents. Sharing the first-look poster, Nagarjuna revealed that he essays the role of an NIA officer in the film. He posted, “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 is going to be exciting!!! (sic)”

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

Nagarjuna’s last release Manmadhudu 2 had Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead with his daughter-in-law, Samantha Akkineni, making a guest appearance along with Keerthy Suresh. The film was bankrolled jointly by Nag’s Manam Enterprises and P Kiran’s Anandi Art Creations.

