Nagarjuna’s ‘Bangarraju’ to go on floors in June?

A sequel to the 2016 film ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, the film will also star Ramya Krishnan and Naga Chaitanya.

Flix Tollywood

There were reports that Nagarjuna will be starring in the sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was titled Bangarraju. But with the star moving on to other projects, there was no clear indication about when Bangarraju would commence. While it was speculated that the project would commence in April this year, reports have surfaced that it will go on the floors in June.

Sources in the know say that besides Nagarjuna in the lead role, Bangarrraju will also have Naga Chaitanya. In Soggade Chinni Nayana, which released in 2016, Ramya Krishnan had shared screen space with Nagarjuna and she will be reprising the same role in the sequel as well. The search is on to find a suitable lead opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Kalyan Krishna, who had directed Soggade Chinni Nayana, will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel too, which will be bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios. The plan is to commence the shooting in June and release the film for Sankranthi next year.

Nagarjuna currently has the Bollywood flick Brahmastra in the pipeline in which he plays an archaeologist. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The others in the star cast are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick.

Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera, and Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar doing the editing. The shooting for Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and is progressing well with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee in December this year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)